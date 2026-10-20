Townhall Video

Trump’s Pollster Explains the Voter Turnout Gap That Could Decide the Midterms

Could the voters Democrats are counting on simply stay home? Larry O’Connor sits down with Bob Ward of Fabrizio Ward, the polling firm partnered with President Trump’s longtime pollster Tony Fabrizio, and AARP's John Hishta to break down a revealing new AARP survey of the nation’s most competitive congressional districts. They examine a stunning 30-point voter enthusiasm gap, the outsized influence of Americans over 50, and why younger independent voters could determine whether Democrats’ narrow polling advantage translates into actual votes on Election Day.