Larry
New Developments in Ilhan Omar Investigation, Trump on France Unrest, and Latest Midterm Polls
On this full episode of LARRY, Larry O’Connor examines a wave of new allegations surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar, including a Daily Mail report claiming DNA evidence related to longstanding questions about her family relationships, a separate report that her sister met with federal investigators, and newly circulated immigration-record correspondence. Plus, questions raised about Omar’s financial dealings, her appearance at a CAIR banquet, Joy Reid’s reaction, and President Trump’s latest remarks about the Minnesota congresswoman. What do the documents actually establish, and what remains unverified?
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