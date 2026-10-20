Larry

New Developments in Ilhan Omar Investigation, Trump on France Unrest, and Latest Midterm Polls

On this full episode of LARRY, Larry O’Connor examines a wave of new allegations surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar, including a Daily Mail report claiming DNA evidence related to longstanding questions about her family relationships, a separate report that her sister met with federal investigators, and newly circulated immigration-record correspondence. Plus, questions raised about Omar’s financial dealings, her appearance at a CAIR banquet, Joy Reid’s reaction, and President Trump’s latest remarks about the Minnesota congresswoman. What do the documents actually establish, and what remains unverified?