Larry

Department of Justice Challenges California Voter Rolls

On this full episode of LARRY, Larry O’Connor breaks down the explosive legal showdown between President Trump’s Justice Department and Gavin Newsom’s California. After state officials refused to review more than 20,000 voter registrations flagged as potentially belonging to noncitizens, the DOJ filed an emergency lawsuit seeking to set aside any ballots returned by those voters. California is fighting back, accusing the administration of voter suppression just weeks before Election Day. Plus, Adam Schiff raises alarming possibilities about federal intervention in the election, and Larry examines what this confrontation could mean for November.