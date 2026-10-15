Larry

Ilhan Omar Passport Seized: Deportation Plan Confirmed

On this full episode of LARRY, Larry O’Connor breaks down explosive new reporting from The Wall Street Journal that federal investigators are building a case that could strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her U.S. citizenship and lead to deportation. Jesse Watters reports on the seizure of Omar’s phone, legal scholar John Yoo weighs in on what losing citizenship would mean for her seat in Congress, and President Trump takes aim at Omar as rallygoers chant for her deportation. Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes back, Jake Tapper raises questions about Omar’s past, and Rashida Tlaib and other Squad members respond to the investigation.