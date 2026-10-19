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MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green Follow @VodkaPundit
Oct 19, 2026 8:12 AM
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MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

We're back.

Between Producer Jim's birthday, Kruiser's travels, and last week's celebration of Take the Natives' Land Away Day, we missed a bunch of shows in a row.

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Sorry about that, but these things occasionally happen.

While we were gone, France blew up, the American Left revealed some weird plan for taking power, and my puppy, Tito, is now up over 40 pounds and is still the cutest thing you ever saw.

So we have that going for us. Which is nice.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics 5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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