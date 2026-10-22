Cornell Accuser Drops Case Against Man She Misidentified as Fraternity President

The Cornell University rape case against seven fraternity members who allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman at a frat party in 2024 took a strange turn on Wednesday when one of the men named in the civil suit filed by the woman known as "Jane Doe" was dropped from the case.

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After the plaintiff dragged this young man's name through the social media mud and destroyed his future, it turns out that Orazio Petito, identified as "Chapter President" in the suit, was not serving in that capacity when the alleged rape occurred.

So sorry.

It doesn't matter that Petito wasn't accused of sexual assault in the suit. Who will make that distinction in the future? When any prospective employer Googles his name, the story that pops up will display the headline about the alleged rape, not that his name was dropped from the lawsuit.

The suit accuses Petito "of failing Doe by neglecting to shut down the alleged sordid behavior within the fraternity," according to The Daily Wire. Was it Petito's responsibility to police the sexual behavior of the entire fraternity? Perhaps he should have installed cameras in the bedrooms and embedded GPS trackers in the men's arms.

It's not unusual for people only tangentially connected to a liability case to be added to a suit, especially when they have deep pockets. The lawsuit specifically names the local Cornell chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity and seven individual fraternity members. Doe's suit also names the Chi Phi fraternity corporation (the broader organizational entity) as a defendant, alongside other institutions like Cornell University, the plaintiff's sorority (Delta Delta Delta), and a local bar.

Cha-Ching.

Eric Bernstein, Petito’s attorney, told ABC News the change was the “right outcome.”

“My client deserved to be released from this case,” he said. “They had the wrong … guy, and justice was served as far as Mr. Petito was concerned.”

Where will Mr. Petito go for an apology? Certainly not Jane Doe, whose case has become a platform to revive the moribund #MeToo movement. "Believe all women!" except when they get the facts wrong and sue the wrong man. Right?

The Daily Wire:

All seven accused men have denied the allegations and maintain their innocence. At least three of the accused men say it was Doe who was the aggressor and that she did not obtain their consent. One of the men, Matthew Ingalls, says Doe sexually assaulted him, but the university did nothing about his allegations. Text messages reported by The Daily Wire show that two days after the alleged gang rape, Doe told one of the men she now accuses of raping her that she loved him and described the sexual activity as “not illegal,” adding, “our body our choice.” In a message to defendant Jonathan Newell, Doe wrote, “If you have any regrets or anything you want to talk about I am always here to talk about it cause I that was a lot. I really do love u and Matt (Ingalls) and I promise I won’t get quiet and weird w u like I did last time <4.”

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I'm not going to rehash the minutiae of this case. Suffice it to say that both sides make valid points; some kind of trauma happened to that woman, even if after the event she tried to absolve two of her lovers of wrongdoing. The district attorney who initially refused to prosecute acted correctly based on the evidence he had at the time. It's not unusual for a rape victim to change their story.

I tend to think that anytime six or seven guys have sex with a woman who isn't a hooker, it's not all consensual.

Maybe Muslims have the right idea. Wrap a young girl in a burlap sack, cover her face, and keep her locked up until she gets married. Sarcasm aside, boy-girl relationships are hard enough without feminists and misogynists telling everyone what the answers are.

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