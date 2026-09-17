The Real Thing, Part 2: How We Got Here

Edward Norton is right: Autism hasn’t evolved; it’s been rebranded. Autism was first linked to schizophrenia in the 1920s and considered extremely rare. At the time, no one understood autoimmune or inflammatory conditions well enough to connect them to neurological or motor development. Aluminum adjuvants entered vaccines in 1932. In 1943, Leo Kanner studied 11 young people who had lost skills and regressed into infantile dependence — no speech, a labored gait, no eye contact, repetitive movements, sensory sensitivity, and a need for round-the-clock care. He called it infantile autism, named for the intensity of support these children needed.

Advertisement

In 1986, facing vaccine manufacturers threatening to leave the market entirely over liability exposure, Congress chose to protect profits over children, granting the industry legal immunity through the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. With that immunity secured, the childhood vaccine schedule exploded — from roughly five injections to more than forty. Rates of severe, profound, life-altering autism rose sharply.

So did profits. Lederle Laboratories, later absorbed into Pfizer and the manufacturer of DTP, went from facing liability roughly 200 times its DTP profits to belonging to an industry now clearing an estimated $38–45 billion annually from childhood vaccines alone — with no liability for a product containing neurotoxins, and with deep financial ties to politicians, pediatricians, media, and Big Tech, plus a lucrative secondary market in the psychotropic drugs so many of these children are later prescribed.

Parents fought back. In 2000, the same year my son was diagnosed, families were testifying before Congress about the injuries their children suffered after vaccination. The evidence, the diagnoses, and the causal picture were accumulating fast enough to threaten real, foreseeable accountability.

Big Pharma responded with fraud, cover-up, and distraction, because the stakes were simple: truth meant justice, justice meant accountability, and accountability meant enormous financial and legal loss. The CDC had already convened in 2000 at Simpsonwood to discuss the sharply rising rates of vaccine injury and autism. CDC grants funded researcher Poul Thorsen and the now-defunct North Atlantic Neuro-Epidemiology Alliance, which produced Danish studies built on health data the U.S. was never permitted to independently verify. The CDC used those findings to help exonerate the vaccine industry in the Omnibus Autism Proceeding, closing the door on due process for thousands of families under the 1986 law.

Awareness of vaccine injury grew anyway — but since 2000, parents have been fighting a losing battle against corporate and government forces unwilling to acknowledge vaccine injury as a cause of regressive autism. Thorsen himself was indicted in 2011 on wire fraud and money-laundering charges tied to more than $1 million in diverted CDC grant funds; after roughly fifteen years as a fugitive in Europe, he was extradited in May 2026 and is expected to plead guilty in federal court.

The cultural propaganda machine moved in parallel, much as it did for Big Tobacco decades earlier. In 2001, Steve Silberman — a former record producer and food critic with no professional background in autism — published "The Geek Syndrome" in Wired, theorizing that the "genius" skill set of Silicon Valley coders explained the rise in autism among tech workers' children. Millions of research dollars chased the resulting genetic-link theory.

Around the same time, and without consulting a single parent of an injured child, "autism awareness" was quietly rebranded as "autism acceptance." It was corporate messaging, straight out of the Edward Bernays school of public persuasion — and the general public, with no personal stake in the truth, did exactly what it was told. Just as mercenary scientists had been hired to create the falsified CDC studies, writers were hired to rebrand autism’s image. The Epstein Files revealed multiple propaganda strategies, writers for hire, including Silberman, and the cultural messaging they would be crafting. Apparently, the only people brave enough to think for themselves and identify the lies were the ones living the fecal-smearing truth.

Advertisement

In 2013, the DSM-5 folded conditions with radically different characteristics into a single diagnosis. My son's total inability to speak, his self-injury, fecal smearing, fungal overgrowth, elopement, OCD, and hand-biting became, on paper, the same diagnosis as ADD, ADHD, anxiety, and what used to be called Asperger's — conditions experienced by people with full and total control of their bodies. It's like grouping stage-four cancer patients with people who need a refresher on social etiquette. Parents were bewildered. None of the symptoms matched.

By 2015, the machine was in high gear. Silberman published NeuroTribes, arguing that neurological variance — including, notably, the casual cruelty of Steve Jobs — was simply a natural human difference to be accepted, even celebrated, rather than a character flaw. Children who couldn't speak or who wore adult diapers stopped being the story; Silicon Valley's most famous personalities became the story instead. Media outlets that receive an estimated $13 billion a year in pharmaceutical advertising, and tech platforms with roughly $19.45 billion in pharma ad revenue and deep financial entanglement with the biotech and cloud-infrastructure sectors, ran with the narrative. “The spectrum” became a psychological alibi.

Suddenly, garden-variety test anxiety justified an IEP. Suddenly, disrespectful or aggressive behavior was reframed as everyone else's failure to "accept diversity." The criteria for autism stretched so wide that being autistic came to mean, functionally, being a human being who hadn't yet learned to consider anyone but themselves. It stopped being a disorder or an injury and became an identity — one that people who could speak for themselves used to silence the families of those who genuinely couldn't. It was a lie built to acquit the guilty, condemn the innocent, and protect corporate profit while excusing anyone who wanted permission to be unkind.

Advertisement

Which is exactly why what Edward Norton said about “real” autism mattered. With the cultural standing to actually be heard, he told the truth anyway.

So to Mr. Norton: thank you for calling out the selfish collusion between the self-diagnosing influencer class and the Big Tech and Big Pharma money funding it. Thank you for pointing back toward the real thing — the real autism, the profound injuries caused by corporate greed and a government that still refuses to hold anyone accountable for poisoning its own citizens. Thank you. Without truth, there is no justice.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.