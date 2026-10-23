November's Stark Choice: Two Visions for Justice and the Rule of Law

Democrats, suffering from denial and delusion, tend to think of themselves as the guardians of the rule of law.

In reality, nothing could be further from the truth.

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Consider Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who fancies herself a rule-of-law-championing model immigrant despite the fact that she literally conceded to her fellow Somalis that she is "Somali first" and "Muslim second."

Earlier this month, Omar's Washington, D.C., home was raided by the feds. Over a dozen Homeland Security Investigations agents, executing a duly issued search warrant, seized 17 items, including cellphones and notebooks.

Omar, always eager to play victim, dismissed the investigation as "bizarre," "pointless," and an intimidation tactic from a political foe.

Former President Barack Obama defended her, using the same "intimidation" argument.

They're wrong.

First, the magistrate judge who found probable cause to issue the warrant is Matthew Sharbaugh, a liberal who donated to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and clerked twice for an Obama-appointed judge.

Second, many details of Omar's fraudulent history have long been public. There is evidence suggesting her confusing marriage history was concocted to commit immigration fraud. Then there is her shocking alleged net worth spike — particularly notable due to her close nexus to Minnesota's long-running Somali fraud ring.

None of this looks kosher (or, if you will, halal). The feds' investigation is legitimate and, frankly, overdue.

More to the point: Do Democrats pretend to have forgotten about the Biden-era lawfare hell they unleashed on the republic?

Perhaps. But Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) has made sure the American people will not soon forget Democrats' dystopian and un-American view of the rule of law.

One day after Omar's home raid, Slotkin — a purported "moderate," the media never cease to remind us — made some of the most repulsive comments by a sitting U.S. senator in recent memory.

At an event at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, Slotkin admitted her desire to pursue "signature" legal cases against those who have "enabled" President Donald Trump, in order to push a "deterrence message" for young people.

Translation: Let's prosecute and lock up Trump staffers because they are, well, Trump staffers. Slotkin wants to criminalize conservatism itself.

Way to say the quiet part out loud, Senator.

Maybe Slotkin is too dimwitted to realize that "thought crimes" — beliefs that offend her delicate sensibilities — aren't supposed to actually precipitate prosecution.

The simpler explanation is that Slotkin is just a tyrant.

The media have cried foul at the feds' alleged "political witch hunt" against Omar. But Slotkin has announced an explicit and preemptive witch hunt against young patriots who serve, or wish to serve, in a Republican administration.

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Once upon a time, former President John F. Kennedy, an iconic Democrat of his era, quipped: "Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country."

He was right. Public service should be encouraged, not dissuaded.

Fast-forward six decades, and Kennedy's partisan progeny now fantasize about locking up Republicans who wish to serve.

As if that weren't enough, who can forget how Democrats have savaged prominent Republican judicial nominees such as Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh? The effect is the same: Good patriots are dissuaded from serving.

I take personal umbrage at Slotkin. I have long been on the advisory board for American Moment, the Right's leading organization for educating and credentialing future leaders in public service. Slotkin's message is clear: Cease, or risk prison time.

She can go pound sand.

The rot runs deeper than Slotkin. Democratic House leaders, from Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on down, have openly entertained the possibility of impeachment proceedings or other crippling investigations if Democrats retake the chamber. Many in the caucus are champing at the bit for a third Trump impeachment.

What for, exactly? It's unclear. Maybe they just want to send a "deterrence message."

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A durable rule of law is indispensable for human freedom and flourishing. That's why John Adams, in a 1776 letter, argued, "the very definition of a Republic, is an Empire of Laws, and not of men."

Adams, like many of his contemporaries, is surely rolling in his grave.

It was Obama who began this dystopian inversion of the rule of law. Who can forget Lois Lerner? Former President Joe Biden, with former Attorney General Merrick Garland and "special counsel" Jack Smith, then took it to a different level entirely.

Now, Democrats are doubling down again. It's profoundly un-American.

When it comes to the lawfare of the past, we can hope justice and accountability come soon.

But when it comes to the possible lawfare of the future, there are now two very different visions of the rule of law on the ballot. Choose wisely and vote accordingly.

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