Behind the Curtain of the NGOs: A Review of 'Unelected'

Once upon a time, 10 years ago this November, a brash newcomer defeated the queen of Democrat politics and banished her from lording over the nation forever. In a fairy tale, this is where the story would end with “and they all lived happily ever after.” In the real-world America over the last decade, we haven’t been so lucky. The queen’s lackeys have spent much of the last 10 years plotting their revenge – both outside the government walls and inside.

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Unelected: How You Paid a Sinister Elite to Take Over America, by Jennica Pounds, known as @DataRepublican on X, and her co-author Joshua Lisec, details how the deep state and its NGO minions are funded, and who is involved. The book supplies all the charts, details, and yes, the actual data, for which Jennica is known on X.

She became well-known on the social media site in 2020, when she used her analytics experience to examine some polling data and election models. She predicted that Donald Trump would take Florida and North Carolina that year, while others hemmed and hawed. Charlie Kirk (to whom she dedicates the book) relied on her work in 2024. Elon Musk also highlighted her posts.

But it was only after the exhausting 2024 election that she started looking at what goes on behind the scenes of the deep state. Remember how bad the Los Angeles wildfires were in January 2025? Jennica started wondering where the aid money the government had provided had gone. When she posted about the cycle of taxpayer funds feeding non-governmental organizations (NGOs), she was doxxed and her family was threatened. Her Christian faith sustained her in her drive to continue posting the truth about how NGOs serve as our unelected bureaucracy.

Related: PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: ‘No Kings’ Fallout and Mental Breaks From Reality – PJ Media

In her book, she has the space to fully develop the history of the globe-spanning organizations that affect our lives. Jennica takes us on a short history tour, tracing the rise of the administrative-NGO state to the 17th century. Don’t worry: in Jennica’s hands, the history reads like an adventure story.

Most of us are familiar with the names Carnegie, Ford, and Rockefeller. Jennica tells us the history of how each man’s foundation became entangled in the globalist project and took up the cause when voters rejected the League of Nations. Reading this book, you will understand what motivates George Soros and why he funds the groups he does. He is known for his Open Society Foundations, but Soros’s definition of an open society is chilling. From Jennica:

To Soros, freedom is not the safeguarding of individual rights from infringement by government, but the ongoing negotiation of competing interests through transnational institutions. That is “freedom.” That is an “open society.”

The administrative-NGO state gained power through the rise of the CIA after World War II, growing with each administration. USAID (launched by JFK) was defined as a “national security instrument” by President Ronald Reagan. Jennica traces the growth of the “Blob” through each successive administration until we finally saw pushback by DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency.

Her chapter on the “Anatomy of a Color Revolution” shows examples of the technique our unelected administrative state has used across the world. She lists eight stages of the “Bulldozer Revolution,” which removed Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic, and maps them directly to parallels from before 2016 and after 2020. The following chapter, “Color Revolution Comes to the United States,” details the plans that the administrative-NGO state would like to carry out today.

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Jennica concludes the book with a call to action: to become a sovereign individual by choosing whom to trust. She encourages everyone to answer these four questions:

What is true?

What is right?

What should I do?

What should we do together?

As exciting as most chapters are, there’s a ton of data-rich information to digest in this 473-page book. Sometimes it’s a mental workout to absorb it all! Jennica assists the reader by using as many charts and graphics as possible. Visual learners will appreciate that. Skeptics will be glad of the many citations: 100 pages of the book are footnotes.

In her DataRepublican role on X, Jennica gives real-time updates on the machinations of these unelected individuals. The book is a necessary reference work for your home library. Dip into it for ammunition when you seek to persuade your centrist friends who see nothing wrong with USAID. Better yet, give them a copy for Christmas!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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