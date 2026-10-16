Talarico Pledged $25 Million to Black Voters, and Organizers Want Answers

Three hundred and twenty-five people signed up to hear James Talarico speak at a Central Texas gathering on October 5. Organizers prepared, committed resources, and expected a conversation with a Democratic Senate candidate who had promised to invest $25 million to reach Black voters.

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Instead, they got a cancellation, no replacement date, and what they describe as financial losses they can’t recover.

From Fox News:

CT-AACES said the cancellation left them with "irrecoverable financial loss," and that Talarico's campaign had not engaged in rescheduling efforts "While we understand Representative Talarico’s health required priority, we are deeply disappointed by the campaign’s decision to issue a flat cancellation rather than committing to a rescheduled date," the email reads. "It was a missed opportunity for Representative Talarico to directly address community skepticism and demonstrate the sincerity of his commitment to Central Texas African Americans." The cancellation is the most recent instance of the tensions that Talarico's campaign has faced with the Black community. It also casts doubt on the effectiveness of his efforts to reach Black voteBlack voters through a $25 million outreach pledge aimed at mobilizing black voters is fully reaching the ground.

The Central Texas African American Civic Engagement Symposium sent his campaign an unhappy email, acknowledging his illness but asking why staff canceled rather than rescheduling. The complaint should sting; it came from people doing the unglamorous work of organizing the very communities Talarico says he wants to hear from.

Back in July, Talarico stood before a mostly black audience in Houston and announced that enormous outreach commitment. He promised to back conversations in neighborhoods, churches, and communities that Democrats have long treated as guaranteed votes. The campaign cast its $25 million figure as the largest investment of its kind in modern Texas history.

The pledge had an obvious political purpose. Talarico defeated Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat who enjoyed strong support from black primary voters. Some of her supporters wondered whether his campaign understood their concerns. During that July town hall, nurse Kandice Webber challenged Talarico about leaving questions unanswered. Others praised his appearance and said he had earned their support.

He heard both reactions in the same room.

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Three months later, organizers have a fresh reason to ask whether promises became action. An Austin-area Democratic operative familiar with his campaign says some community partners received only 1% or 2% of the resources they expected. She described unanswered follow-ups and frustration over support for other Democratic candidates. Those figures reflect her account, not a verified accounting of the full $25 million pledge.

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So where is the money going? How much has the campaign spent? Which organizations have received support, and how much remains committed?

A candidate who advertises a $25 million investment ought to welcome those questions. They’re especially reasonable when local organizers say they’re still waiting. The pledge could cover advertising, paid staff, and direct organizing, rather than grants to local groups. A public breakdown would show how those pieces fit together and how much is actually reaching communities.

Talarico had the flu (?) and missed public campaign events. Illness is a legitimate reason to cancel an appearance, but campaign workers can send emails, offer new dates, and explain what happens next. Sympathy for a sick candidate doesn’t require the people who spent time and money preparing for his visit to absorb the consequences without answers.

Another episode deserves attention. During a virtual meeting with a black voter coalition, Talarico reportedly gave brief remarks, then left before participants could ask questions.

His reason for leaving wasn’t established in the account I reviewed. Still, it’s easy to see why people seeking dialogue would be frustrated by another abrupt departure.

It’s almost, nearly, like James Talarico is purposely avoiding opportunities to speak with his potential constituents.

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Bless his heart.

Talarico has made outreach appearances, including the July Houston meeting, and nobody should pretend these complaints represent every black Texan. Yet earlier events don’t resolve a specific organization’s grievance. The question is whether a promise gets honored when the cameras move on.

Texas voters face a November contest between Talarico and Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Plenty of money and attention are on this race like flies stuck to Talarico’s greasy hair. The people who booked venues, invited neighbors, and prepared tough questions deserve more than another glossy, hollow campaign slogan cooked up in focus groups.

Talarico promised to back up his words. Now his campaign can show the receipts, address the organizers’ losses, and put a new date on the calendar. Accountability doesn’t have to be complicated. 325 people should count for more than a blank space on a campaign calendar.

Maybe start by returning the call?

Big promises are easy. Getting straight answers is another story. At PJ Media, we keep asking the questions politicians would rather leave unanswered. Join us as a VIP today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT. Support independent journalism and commentary that follows the facts wherever they lead.