‘Wow, What Is That?’ Pentagon Formally Releases Three UFO Videos

The Pentagon on Monday approved the release of three "unidentified aerial phenomena" videos taken over the years by U.S. Navy aviators. All three had been, shall we say, informally available on the internet, but now viewers can see them with the military's stamp of approval. Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough said, "After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."

Gough explained, "DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos."

And then my favorite part from her statement: "The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified.'"

Take a look and see if you could perhaps identify these strange objects.

The first video was captured in 2004 and leaked to the public in 2017. The New York Times reported that an F/A-18 piloted by Cmdr. David Fravor with Lt. Cmdr. Jim Slaight in the back seat was flying about 100 miles off the Pacific coast when they were hailed by the cruiser U.S.S. Princeton:

“Well, we’ve got a real-world vector for you,” the radio operator said, according to Commander Fravor. For two weeks, the operator said, the Princeton had been tracking mysterious aircraft. The objects appeared suddenly at 80,000 feet, and then hurtled toward the sea, eventually stopping at 20,000 feet and hovering. Then they either dropped out of radar range or shot straight back up. The radio operator instructed Commander Fravor and Commander Slaight, who has given a similar account, to investigate.

Approaching the unknown object, this is what Fravor and Slaight saw:

Hovering 50 feet above the churn was an aircraft of some kind — whitish — that was around 40 feet long and oval in shape. The craft was jumping around erratically, staying over the wave disturbance but not moving in any specific direction, Commander Fravor said. The disturbance looked like frothy waves and foam, as if the water were boiling. Commander Fravor began a circular descent to get a closer look, but as he got nearer the object began ascending toward him. It was almost as if it were coming to meet him halfway, he said. Commander Fravor abandoned his slow circular descent and headed straight for the object. But then the object peeled away. “It accelerated like nothing I’ve ever seen,” he said in the interview. He was, he said, “pretty weirded out.”

Here's the video:

The other two UAP -- or should I say UFO? -- incidents occurred in 2015 along the East Coast between Virginia and Florida.

The first aviator said, "Dude, this is a f--king drone, bro." The other answered, "There's a whole fleet of them." The first one replied, "They're all going against the wind. The wind's 120 knots to the west. Look at that thing, dude! It's rotating!"

The third incident showed a similarly rotating object.

According to another NYT report from 2019 headlined ‘Wow, What Is That?’ naval aviator Lt. Ryan Graves and four other aviators told their superiors that "the objects had no visible engine or infrared exhaust plumes, but that they could reach 30,000 feet and hypersonic speeds."

Graves also said, "These things would be out there all day... With the speeds we observed, 12 hours in the air is 11 hours longer than we’d expect." The Times noted, "No one in the Defense Department is saying that the objects were extraterrestrial, and experts emphasize that earthly explanations can generally be found for such incidents." No earthly explanations were offered, however.

Here are a few possibilities:

• Lockheed's Skunk Works has been up to something very cool and very secret for nearly 20 years -- not quite defying physics, but certainly decades more advanced than anything else anywhere. • Ditto the last item, only it's Communist China instead of Lockheed. • The Pentagon is engaging in a hoax, or has fallen for one. • I can't think of a serious fourth possibility. Illuminati? Masons? Extra-Globalists? Jews in space?

Spinny things of unknown provenance that when spotted skitter away at unbelievable speeds are straight out of my elementary school daydreams. But instead of a bored nine-year-old with an overactive imagination, these are real videos captured by highly-trained naval aviators.