Which Horseman of the Apocalypse Is This? Joe Scarborough Praises Trump for Wuhan Response

While we don't yet have a vaccine for the Wuhan virus, COVID-19, the pandemic might prove to be a cure for that other widespread disease: Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In what is so far the unlikeliest result of the transmission of the novel coronavirus from China to the United States, MSNBC host and semi-deranged NeverTrumper Joe Scarborough told viewers this morning that "we have to do everything we can do to make sure this president succeeds" in combating the Kung Flu.

Previously, Scarborough -- a one-time Florida Republican congresscritter -- had said of Trump:

• "The truth does not matter. That’s official policy now from the White House." • "This is the most corrupt administration in the history of our lifetime." • "You have somebody inside the White House that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit." (The New York Daily News, eh? Was no one from Pravda available for comment?) • "Our constitutional republic, literally, and the institutions in it, literally, are being challenged every single day by this would-be dictator."

And for Trump's supporters, Scarborough mocked, "It’s the responsibility of the people that show up at those rallies to not be stupid, to not be so stupid that they should be kept away from blenders."

He's singing a much nicer song today, however, basically encouraging all Americans to don MAGA hats and "work together" because "I am hopeful that the White House and that the president continues this somber approach." Scarborough admitted that "if you’ve watched the show for more than ten minutes over the past three-and-a-half years, you understand we’re critical of just about everything the president does."

Negotiate improved trade pacts with Canada and Mexico? No credit from Joe or Mika. Record-low unemployment for Black and Latino Americans? TDS was still on full display on Morning Joe. Manufacturing jobs and wages both on the rise? Same anti-Trump story from our friends at MSNBC.

But now that lives are on the line -- maybe even Scarborough's -- not even Joe can deny that Trump and his administration have been doing a good job under tough and frightening circumstances.

My only concern is that the Wuhan virus might prove to be only a respite from the symptoms of TDS rather than a full cure. Only time will tell if Scarborough's return to sanity will wear off as the threat from Wuhan recedes. So when the current crisis does finally subside, say a prayer for Joe Scarborough, because he's probably going to need it.