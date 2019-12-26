What the Hell Is Wrong with Nancy Pelosi?
The First Rule of Holes states: "If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging."
VodkaPundit's Second Rule of Holes says: "When your opponent is in a hole, get them a bigger and nicer shovel."
Whatever Nancy Pelosi is trying to accomplish, it isn't working. She's in a hole, she's digging furiously, and with such dedication to her craptaculent efforts that she wouldn't even notice me handing her a bigger and nicer shovel.
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/what-the-hell-is-wrong-with-nancy-pelosi/