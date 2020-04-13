Welcome to Blue Virginia: Dems Apply the 'Colorado Model' to the Commonwealth
While millions of Americans were trying to celebrate the resurrection of Christ this Easter any way they possibly could, Democrat Virginia Governor and occasional blackface enthusiast Ralph Northam locked the state Republican Party in a tomb.
Think I'm exaggerating? Virginia Dems are using the same "Colorado Model" that has all but locked the GOP out of statewide politics here where I live.
Columnist -- and sister Colorado resident -- Michelle Malkin in 2014 called it "the Rocky Mountain heist," in which a cabal of four wealthy progressives sought to turn a reliably Red state to the dark... er, to the Blue side. And then they did just that. Malkin also warned that "What happened here in Colorado can happen in the rest of the country," and in Virginia it just did.
