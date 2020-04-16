We Have No Idea What Joe Biden Is Muttering About Here. Maybe You Can Help Us Out?

In a remote interview earlier today on MSNBC, Democratic presidential nominee-apparent Joe Biden had a sad anecdote to tell about the impact of the Wuhan-virus pandemic on one American dad.

I'm pretty sure, anyway.

A very moving anecdote from the Democratic presidential candidate pic.twitter.com/jmRvRROe61 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 16, 2020

In case you don't have all day to make sense of Biden's story, I made the effort to transcribe it for you. It was a time-consuming process, but I've done my best to make it error-free. Still, any mistakes in the transcription are my own. Lapses of logic, coherence, cogency, grammar, and the like all belong to Biden.

One last thing before you read on. Biden was making odd slurping noises during his appearance, and while I can't explain them, I did include them in the transcript for the sake of completeness.

Here you go:

I sat with a guy on, on a telephone and he’s telling me, he said, "I don’t always," he said, "Look, I, I, I, I, I, I’m, I, I worked at the hospital." And he said, "Then I, I got, I got myself a position where I got the virus so they quarantined me and, and they put me in the hospital, and I made it out and so I’m out [slurp]. But they don’t want me with my family. I’m on the third floor. I spent 15 minutes on the phone with them saying,' he said, 'I have a three-year-old and a four-year-old. They come to the door outside and they just knock on the door and say 'Daddy, Daddy, can I see you Daddy, can I see you Daddy?'’" So we spent time going through it [slurp], I used to do with my kids when they were little and I couldn’t see them and we’d play games. I said, "Knock, make up a game, knock, knock on the door and say this is, you know [slurp]." [incomprehensible] This is practical things, the guy’s scared to death. And he’s worried about his children, he’s worried about his wie [sic]. I mean, these are practical things. And the president talks about this like, "OK, it’s gonna be OK. We’re gonna open… tomorrow. We’re gonna do this." I mean, it just, I must tell you, it drives me crazy. I don’t know what he doesn’t understand.

It's a real head-scratcher what Biden doesn't know, does know, or is trying to say -- if anything.

Near as I can tell, there is a hospital worker in the sad situation of not being able to see his kids due to having become a victim of COVID-19 -- the infection caused by the CCP virus -- while at work. He's since been released, but for some unexplained reason still isn't allowed to see his children, who knock on his door on the third floor of some building somewhere. Biden tried to help the man, or at least provide some comfort, by telling a story about from his children were young. When Biden couldn't see his kids, he would tell them to knock on a door and say, "this is," and to make up a game. This, Biden tells us, "is practical things." Despite the practicality of demonstrating how much you miss your children by insisting they partake in nonsense activities, it's too much for President Donald Trump to understand, because he wants the stores to open.

If you feel I've misinterpreted Biden's tale in any way, I sure would appreciate a better reading of it in the comments section.

When most politicians speak, audiences have to suspend their disbelief. When it’s Biden speaking they have to suspend their incomprehension.

The thing Biden voters must be made to understand before November is this: They won't be voting for Joe Biden, even though his name is on the top of the ticket. In reality they will be voting for his veep, should he die in office. Or, perhaps more likely, Biden will get 25th'ed out the Oval Office door. Or, hell, maybe if he wins they'll keep him propped up for four full years. In any event, Biden is the placeholder, the figurehead, for the Deep State/DNC operatives running the show while he's babbling on.

Having this man, clearly not in possession of all his faculties, pretend to serve as a major-party nominee is a fraud perpetrated on the American voting public. Sadly, it isn't the kind of fraud you can prosecute.

But you sure don't have to vote for it.

Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.