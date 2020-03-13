Was Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum Involved in a Meth Overdose?

Something very strange is going on in Florida.

BizPacReview reports:

Candace Owens, the conservative activist and founder of #Blexit, a campaign that encourages black voters to leave the Democratic Party, dropped a bombshell Friday on social media. According to Owens, who included screenshots of what appears to be a Miami Beach Police Department report, Florida’s 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum “was involved in a crystal meth overdose incident.” An incident that allegedly took place in a Miami hotel, where Owens said an orgy was “suspected, but unconfirmed.”

Screenshots at the link.

Gillum is the former mayor of Tallahassee and was the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Florida in 2018. He is close with former President Barack Obama, who endorsed him in that governor's race. He is married to Jai Howard and they have three children. But maybe not all is well in the relationship, if the report is correct that Gillum was involved in an overdose at a gay orgy.

I stumbled across the story by accident on Twitter while collecting links for Florida Man Friday, and that's where things get weird. At first, every link returned a "Page Not Found" error or 404 in web-speak. Just as suddenly, working stories started to appear again.

From Local10.com's report:

According to a police report, Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews were called to a hotel at 1100 West Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. regarding a suspected drug overdose. Authorities said Gillum, 40, and two other men were inside the hotel room at the time. According to the report, one of the men, Aldo Mejias, 56, told officers that he gave Travis Dyson, 30, his credit card information to rent a hotel room for the night. Police said Dyson rented the room around 4 p.m. Thursday and Mejias arrived at the room later that night, at which time he found Dyson and Gillum inside the hotel room, appearing to be under the influence of an unknown substance. According to the police report, Dyson opened the hotel room door and then immediately walked to the bed and collapsed in a prone position. He told officers Dyson was having difficulty breathing and began vomiting on the bed before collapsing a second time, the report stated. He said he began conducting chest compressions on Dyson before calling 911.

I don't know if the stories disappeared as part of a friendly media effort to squash the report, only to have Owens surface it and force publication. Or if maybe something more innocuous happened.

In any case, this is a developing story and more details will follow.