Wargaming the Electoral College: Can Any Democrat Scale Trump's Red Wall?
Is it all over but the four more years of hysterical shrieking?
I'm a charter member of Club Don't Get Cocky™ when it comes to presidential elections, and anyone who believes the Democrats won't cheat needs to sit down with me over a few martinis and get their mind cleared.
But at last night's Democratic presidential debate, I could have sworn I saw Joe Biden toss the election. And not just for himself, should he win the nomination, but for any Democrat at the top of the ticket.
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/wargaming-the-electoral-college-can-any-democrat-scale-trumps-red-wall/