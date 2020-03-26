Twice in One Week? Floundering Biden Campaign Flounders Again

I hate having to spend my whole day picking on poor Joe Biden... scratch that. I've strongly disliked Biden since his first presidential run in 1987-88. Even at the tender age of 18, I could spot Biden's dull-witted smarm and untroubled sense of entitlement, and they made my teeth itch. So it's with a long-lived and well-earned sense of schadenfreude that I come here today to tell you of how the floundering Biden campaign has floundered once more.

Earlier today I reported to you that it took Biden's team -- campaign pros, presumably young and hip enough to work one of those fancy touch phones -- required four days to set up his ill-fated fake press conference. You know, Biden's attempt to outshine President Donald Trump with daily "shadow president" briefings. The first one was so bad, despite all that prep, that Team Biden seems to have given up on the whole shadow presidency thing.

I can't say I blame them, either. That presser was an even lamer version of the State of the Union "Rebuttal" the out-of-power party feels necessary to hold in the wee hours after POTUS has addressed Congress and the nation. Whichever party any particular POTUS belongs to, the office comes with a supernova-equivalent of star power, and that power shines perhaps never so bright as it does during the State of the Union. There's the impressive House floor and visitor seating, full to the brim with elected officials, high-ranking appointees, Supreme Court justices, and even surprise guest stars. The media attention is as lavish as the setting, and POTUS, like Batman, owns the night.