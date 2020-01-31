The Truth About Trump's Middle East Peace: It's the Foundation of an Anti-Iran Coalition
"If you can't solve a problem, enlarge it." — Dwight Eisenhower
When I first wrote about President Donald Trump's "Peace to Prosperity" two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, only three Sunni Arab states had signed on: Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. When the plan was announced, I had doubts whether Trump could bring his "art of the deal" to the Middle East. But yesterday the tectonic plates under the region shifted bigly, as Saudi Arabia and Egypt announced their support. In prior years, any plan with this many bitter pills for the Palestinians to swallow would have been dismissed, probably with street violence, by the wider Arab world.
Instead, the Saudi foreign minister couldn't have been clearer when he announced, "The Kingdom reiterates its support for all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause." The Egyptian foreign office released a statement saying, "The Arab Republic of Egypt appreciates the continuous efforts exerted by the US administration to achieve a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue, thereby contributing to the stability and security of the Middle East, ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict." The Arab streets did not erupt into well-orchestrated violence.
