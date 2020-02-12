The Left Comes to Kick the Corpse of Joe Biden's Campaign
The Left can forgive anything but a loser.
Look at Ted Kennedy: He abandoned a woman to needlessly die, but championed "women's rights" or whatever when he wasn't making waitress sandwiches with fellow Democratic Senator Chriss Dodd. When Kennedy died -- unlike Mary Jo Kopechne, at an old age and of natural causes -- he was still the Democrats' revered "Lion of the Senate."
When Hillary Clinton finally kicks off, the mourning will be less subdued. Not because she got anyone killed -- or did she? -- but because she committed the most unforgivable of sins: She lost. She lost to Donald Trump.
