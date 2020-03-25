The China Syndrome: Structuring the Post-Coronavirus World
It isn't too early to think about what the world will look like after the current pandemic has passed.
If you've been thinking that this Chinese coronavirus -- and its inevitable sequels -- is as much a national security threat as it is a public health issue, then we're on the same page. From how we source vital medications and medical devices, to the just-in-time inventories and long supply chains of both consumer and industrial items, and perhaps especially to the quality of the goods we buy, all are now in focus as national security issues, even to many who had previously given these things little or no thought.
Three more-typical national security challenges from recent history might help us focus our thinking on what to do, what to change, and what to add after the dust has settled. Coronavirus caught us with our pants down, and not for the first time. In my examples, we were also wise enough to put new systems in place to avoid repeat examples of finding ourselves sans trou in a crisis.
