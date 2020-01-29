Selling Peace: Can Trump Bring the Art of the Deal to the Middle East?
"Palestinians never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity." — Israeli diplomat Abba Eban
President Donald Trump on Tuesday released the most detailed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan ever. Called the "Peace to Prosperity" plan, Trump's detailed, 181-page vision is the first to feature a map of a proposed two-state solution at the outset, showing the Palestinians what could be theirs, their very own, if they'd just sign on the dotted line.
"Peace to Prosperity" comes with a couple of bitter pills for the Palestinians to swallow: Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and no "right of return" of Palestinians to Israeli lands. What Palestinians have so far refused to learn, even after decades of war, intifada, and terrorism is: They won't get Jerusalem or right of return by violent means, either. Those things are off the table, and have been for a very long time.
