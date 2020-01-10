Nancy Pelosi Might Be Killing the Dems' White House Chances

The big breaking item this afternoon is that after weeks of delays, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally decided to send President Donald Trump's articles of impeachment over to the Senate for trial "next week." The WSJ reports that "the House must vote on a resolution that names impeachment managers and delivers evidence to the chamber. The vote would transmit the articles and automatically trigger a Senate trial." You may safely assume that Pelosi has all the votes lined up, or she wouldn't have made any announcement. She is, after all, probably the best vote-counter and arm-twister on Capitol Hill since LBJ used to run roughshod over the Senate.

But the logistics... man, has she screwed up the logistics.

You know the old saw, "Amateurs study strategy, professionals study logistics." So it's important to know what happens -- and what might not happen -- next.