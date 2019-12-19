Maximum Violence, Minimum Time: Today's Blueprint for Tomorrow's Wars
What does victory look like in Afghanistan? Why are we still in Syria? We went into Iraq, but didn't have a plan for getting out?
In all three wars -- separate fronts in the same war, really -- detractors asked ahead of time, "What's our exit strategy?" And that is a good, fair, and necessary question to ask. The problem is that it presupposes a more important question, which neither the White House, the Pentagon, nor the State Department ever properly addressed.
What do we hope to accomplish, really?
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/maximum-violence-minimum-time-todays-blueprint-for-tomorrows-wars/