Joe Biden: The Blanche DuBois of American Politics
"I have always depended on the kindness of strangers." — Blanche DeBois, A Streetcar Named Desire
I've waited thirty years -- ever since becoming familiar with his dull-witted smarm and untroubled sense of entitlement -- to write Joe Biden's political obituary, but I guess I'll have to wait a bit longer.
A nagging question remains, however, as Biden shuffles along his unobstructed way to Milwaukee: How did this guy -- this guy! -- engineer the greatest turnaround in American presidential primary history?
