Joe Biden Slams Bernie Sanders for 'Joining' Donald Trump

On the heels of telling a Detroit autoworker "You're full of s***!" Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden is at it again, this time weirdly insisting that all-but-beaten rival Bernie Sanders has "joined" Donald Trump.

Here's the clip (second one down):

Asked about him swearing at this voter, Biden pivots and says he is “surprised” Sanders is in alignment with the Trump campaign on bashing him: pic.twitter.com/9zetQZzO2m — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

If you missed the whole "full of s***" incident, it happened Tuesday during a meet and greet with Detroit union guys on the assembly line. One of the autoworkers confronted Biden for his campaign promises to "ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," and to "hold gun manufacturers accountable by repealing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act." Biden responded telling the guy what he was full of, plus pointing his finger right in the guy's face and insisting he "take this outside."

Later in the day, when asked by reporters about Sanders' comments on the incident, Biden said, "Well, I'm surprised that, uh, Sanders is joining Trump."

I'm not sure what Biden meant by that, and judging by some of his recent public appearances, Biden might not be entirely sure, either. Here's Biden speaking to a group of Missouri firemen earlier in the week:

Yeah this guy is totally all there. #BidensCognitiveDecline pic.twitter.com/BjWXnO7V9M — Steve Warner ? (@darkcityfm) March 10, 2020

"O-Biden/Bama Democrats" are the best Democrats, apparently.

On Tuesday, Biden appeared to forget which office he's a candidate for -- for the second time in the last week or so. If that's better than his insistence that he's "looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate," it isn't by much.

Worse than the gaffes however is that Biden appears to be getting meaner and shorter-tempered -- two signs of dementia in my amateur (but all-too-memorable) experiences.

Back in December, Biden told another Democrat voter that he was "a damn liar," before challenging him to feats of strength and wits. "If you wanna check out my shape on, let's do push-ups together, man. Let's run, let's do whatever you want to do, let's take an IQ test," he said. That same week, Biden called another Iowa voter "fat" and, again, "a damn liar."

In one of my favorite moments of the entire campaign, last month Biden called a female voter a "lying dog-faced pony soldier."

After a New Hampshire voter asks @JoeBiden why they should trust he can turn his campaign around, he asks if she’s ever been to a caucus before; when she says yes, Biden snaps: "No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier." pic.twitter.com/3uxOAu0Ues — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2020

What's next, the Airing of Grievances?

In a shot heard 'round the world, Australia Sky News host Rita Panahi went on a four-minute rant about a candidate who is "so confused that he has trouble remembering where he is and why he’s there."

Biden's deterioration, if that's what it is, has gotten bad enough in recent months that on Sunday former Clinton hand Dick Morris said that Biden should be checked for Alzheimer’s. Appearing on the John Catsimatidis radio show, Morris said, "I think his gaffes raise serious questions about his mental ability."

Welcome to the party, pal -- but the media and the DNC have gone into full Praetorian Guard mode to protect Emperor Forgetus Nastius.

While votes were still being tallied for Super Tuesday the Lesser last night, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) -- and Friend O'Biden -- was the first Democratic official to move. Our own Tyler O'Neil reported that Clyburn:

told NPR that the Democratic National Committee should "shut this primary down" and even cancel debates if former Vice President Joe Biden won big that evening and became the "prohibitive nominee." He went on to suggest that the party needs to cancel the primary in order to protect Joe Biden from himself.

But the media had had Biden's back even earlier in the day.

A sampling:

MSNBC's take on Joe Biden attacking a union worker in Michigan, calling him "full of sh*t", a "horse's ass," and threatening to slap the worker?



Just Joe "mixing it up" ??



They also selectively edited the video to leave out the insults and the threat. Manipulation! pic.twitter.com/Ub4ZNI3B4z — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 10, 2020

.@matthewjdowd calls Biden's heated exchange with factory worker on guns "a net plus" for Biden.



"Voters are sick of the typical political speak...Voters want somebody that they can trust, and is genuine, and has believability." https://t.co/ucAM9PhvvD pic.twitter.com/WBvEYXZxq7 — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2020

This Biden confrontation is a very good thing for himhttps://t.co/mfASqv3AlL — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 10, 2020

The situation is bad enough that Biden's own campaign is keeping him on a short leash. The Washington Post reported on Monday:

Biden’s event in St. Louis, framed by the Gateway Arch, clocked in at around seven minutes Saturday. A short time later, at a windswept event in Kansas City, people were streaming for their cars after Biden wrapped up in 12 minutes. His longest speech of the weekend, in the gym of Tougaloo College in Jackson, Miss., didn’t quite make 15 minutes. It is a seismic shift for Biden, 77, who in five decades of political office and three White House runs has never had a reputation for breviloquence. It’s a habit perhaps nurtured in the Senate, which prides itself on limitless debate and has a special term — filibuster — for talking endlessly.

As WaPo puts it, "the less Biden strays from his streamlined and teleprompter-ed remarks, the less likely he is to make a gaffe that could damagingly ricochet around the Internet." Sanders needled Biden for it, telling a Fox News town hall, "You know, I think Joe was somewhere — where was he, I don’t know — Michigan or someplace else the other day, and he spoke for seven minutes. I don’t know how you say anything other than, you know, minimal discussion in seven minutes." Bernie, on the other hand, love you long time.

So there you have it: The Democratic frontrunner has gotten so nasty to his constituents and is oftentimes so lost on the campaign trail that his campaign, his party, and the press (but I repeat myself) have all circled the wagons to keep him out of the public eye as much as possible.

It's a helluva situation, but let's be brutally honest: Slow Joe is never going to serve as president -- even if by some slender chance he does take the oath of office.