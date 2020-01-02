If You're Going to Drain the Swamp, Mr. President, You'd Better Start with the FBI
I'm so old I can still remember when people looked to the FBI for protection.
Normal people probably never deal with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, formerly the nation's premier criminal investigation and counterintelligence organization. That's for the simple reason that most people aren't crooks or foreign spies, and the FBI is, or at least was, in the business of going after both -- and presumably no one else.
So I suspect most people's impression of the FBI was similar to mine, gleaned from countless movies. A mid-level mobster gets into some kind of jam, and goes to the FBI to enter Witness Protection in exchange for his testimony against the previously untouchable Big Boss. Or the plucky office worker accidentally uncovers evidence of a criminal conspiracy involving a multinational corporation and/or high-level government officials, and finds herself under the protective wing of a straightlaced FBI agent who just wants to do the right thing at any cost. Or the still-live victim of a serial killer, who could be saved if the mad geniuses of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit can unlock the mind of a madman in time.
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/if-youre-going-to-drain-the-swamp-mr-president-youd-better-start-with-the-fbi/