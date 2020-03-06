send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
VodkaPundit vip

How the Dems Stole Christmas: AB5 Killing Mall Santas

By Stephen Green 2020-03-06T09:33:05
chat comments

Passed into law with little fanfare last September on a party-line vote, and fully in effect since January 1 of this year, California's AB5 legislation is doing exactly what critics said it would do: Throw the state's most vulnerable workers out of work.

Ostensibly aimed at giant companies like Uber and Lyft, whose ride-sharing programs rely on contract or "gig" workers, AB5's pernicious effects have hit hard on writers, musicians, photographers, teachers, nurses, and even Santa Claus.

Jerry Tamburino, a drummer with a band in Northern California, earns extra money during the holidays as a mall Santa. He says that the agency he works through "is compensated by a percentage of my earnings so cannot afford to claim me as their employee." AB5, he says, "has thrown this end of my work into complete confusion," and that he "may have to stop being the Santa for thousands of children if AB5 is not altered or repealed." His band is in trouble, too. "We will have to stop performing since there is no way for the band to claim us as employees," he warns.

Are you a trucker who worked your ass off to buy your own rig and set your own hours? Under AB5, you're out of luck.

But unless you're a union member -- or more likely, a generous union boss -- AB5 author Lorena Gonzales (D-Oceanside) doesn't want to hear from you.

The arts have been hit particularly hard.

Elissa Jill Lieberman, an artist, educator, and owner of a small art school in San Diego, wrote on Facebook on Thursday that "it’s the end of an era at the San Diego Art Loft." She says:

The current business climate in California has been difficult to navigate as the state bill AB5 was enacted in January. Art teachers can only be hired as full employees and no longer on contract, making arts both visual, performing, even healing arts like yoga studios difficult to maintain.

Running an art teaching studio with one teacher will not allow for growth. So, instead of closing the doors to this well loved studio, I hope to find other experts who want to teach their classes and workshops in the studio for a facility rental fee. I would love to hear your ideas.

If anyone is interested in renting this gallery space I am about to surrender, it is a great deal but it attached to my studio and must use my restroom and sink. But, I would love to find someone rather than letting it go to a stranger so please message me.

It sounds like the kind of space that ordinarily might be rented by another independent contractor, except the most likely renters are in the same predicament Leiberman is in. You have to wonder if she'll be forced to close the whole thing down.

At the Marin Independent Journal yesterday, Petaluma resident Julie Wilder published an op-ed on what AB5 has done to her husband's work. She says he "makes his living with two jobs — as a freelance musician and a court reporting transcriptionist," but that "AB5 has gutted one of those livelihoods altogether, and the other is tenuous at best." On a visit to their local state assemblyman, Marc Levine (D), who voted for AB5, they asked what he was doing to fix the law. "Sitting on my hands," he told them.

You might think that with COVID-19 breaking out all over, the Democrat-dominated state assembly would give public safety a higher priority than a union-pleasing bit of job-killing legislation...

...who am I kidding? Of course you wouldn't believe that.

Kevin Kiley, one of the few Republicans left in the California Assembly, last week pushed AB 1928, which "would repeal those existing provisions and instead require a determination of whether a person is an employee or an independent contractor to be based on the specific multifactor test set forth in Borello, including whether the person to whom service is rendered has the right to control the manner and means of accomplishing the result desired, and other identified factors. The bill would make related, conforming changes."

The bill was intended to go into effect immediately but failed to pass in a lopsided, 15-50 vote -- again on party lines.

Kiley is now working on a new bill that would effectively suspend AB5 until next year, but that too seems like a longshot.

Uber is riding out the storm through stealth price hikes, but independent contractors who don't have Uber's deep pockets aren't so lucky.

In putting this column together, I've gone out of my way to select stories from people who seemed likely to be Democrats, liberals, or progressives. That's because fighting AB5 should be a completely bipartisan or even nonpartisan effort. AB5 attacks the very foundation of American entrepreneurialism: The God-given right to make your own way in the world on your own terms, as best you're able.

And Americans do just that in huge numbers. As Wilder noted in her column I linked to earlier in this piece, "Thirty-six percent of American workers are freelancers. There are 56.7 million independent contractors in the U.S. contributing more than one trillion dollars to the US economy."

You might think that going against that many independent-minded workers would be the last thing any Democrat in Washington would want to do, but...

...here we go again...

...of course you wouldn't think that.

Back in January, the Democrat-controlled House quietly inserted AB5's exact language -- a literal copy & paste job, according to Red State's Kira Davis -- into H.R. 2474. In February, the bill passed Nancy Pelosi's House, again on a party-line vote.

All H.R. 2474 needs to become law, to do to the nation what AB5 is doing to California, is a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president.

56.7 million Americans ought to vote Republican this November as though their very livelihoods depend upon it.

Because they do.

https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/how-the-dems-stole-christmas-ab5-killing-mall-santas/

Related: California, Democrats, VIP
Editor's Choice
VIP: An Interview with Scott Walker
Comments
LIMBAUGH: A Threat Is a Threat, Sen. Schumer
Comments
Ireland Reports First Venomous Snake Bite
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media