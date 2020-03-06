How the Dems Stole Christmas: AB5 Killing Mall Santas
Passed into law with little fanfare last September on a party-line vote, and fully in effect since January 1 of this year, California's AB5 legislation is doing exactly what critics said it would do: Throw the state's most vulnerable workers out of work.
Ostensibly aimed at giant companies like Uber and Lyft, whose ride-sharing programs rely on contract or "gig" workers, AB5's pernicious effects have hit hard on writers, musicians, photographers, teachers, nurses, and even Santa Claus.
Jerry Tamburino, a drummer with a band in Northern California, earns extra money during the holidays as a mall Santa. He says that the agency he works through "is compensated by a percentage of my earnings so cannot afford to claim me as their employee." AB5, he says, "has thrown this end of my work into complete confusion," and that he "may have to stop being the Santa for thousands of children if AB5 is not altered or repealed." His band is in trouble, too. "We will have to stop performing since there is no way for the band to claim us as employees," he warns.
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/how-the-dems-stole-christmas-ab5-killing-mall-santas/