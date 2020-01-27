Harvard Student David Hogg Writes His Own LGBTQ Gun-Control History

I'm not usually the one to ask, "What's the matter with kids these days?" Aside from occasionally taking on some millennial nonsense, I'm usually too busy happily raising my two well-adjusted sons to bother much with it. Besides, I still remember my teens and twenties well enough to know that there's usually nothing wrong with kids these days that wasn't wrong with me very specifically back in the day.

But between Greta Thunberg cursing us for ruining her childhood (talk to your parents about that, sweetie), and this last word-vomit from gun-control boy idol David Hogg, maybe I've been too kind to the young'uns.

Case in point:

This is a tweet for for the founders of the gun violence prevention movement started centuries ago by almost entirely black, brown and indigenous lgbtq women and non binary people that never got on the news or in most history books.



We may not know all your names but thank you. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 27, 2020

I'm not usually at a loss for words -- ask my wife. Or ask my kids. You could ask my friends or the people I work with. You could even ask people who have only heard of me or the folks over at the next table where I'm having lunch. You might ask me, assuming you could get a word in edgewise.

But I'm pretty much speechless here.

Who among us can forget the heroic All Volunteer LGTBQ Women's Anti-Gun Militia of 1793? https://t.co/4V5GIkqNRx — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 27, 2020

What in the actual hell is Hogg talking about? If there had been some "black, brown and indigenous lgbtq women" anti-gun movement centuries ago... I take it back. There's not even the possibility of an "if" here. Hogg might as well be talking about the Great Antarctica Grapefruit Panic of 1332, which is another thing that never made the history books because it's impossible that it ever happened.

Fortunately, we have Mindy Robinson on hand to -- to what, womansplain? -- to the poor propaganda tool that his history never was.

Here's to hoping that the Mainstream Media picks up on this topic, Project 1619 style, and runs with it... but apparently not even they are as foolish as Hogg.

Does Harvard even teach the racist roots of gun control? Clayton Cramer wrote an excellent essay on the topic years ago, and I'll quote him at length:

It is not surprising that the first North American English colonies, then the states of the new republic, remained in dread fear of armed blacks, for slave revolts against slave owners often degenerated into less selective forms of racial warfare. The perception that free blacks were sympathetic to the plight of their enslaved brothers, and the dangerous example that "a Negro could be free" also caused the slave states to pass laws designed to disarm all blacks, both slave and free. Unlike the gun control laws passed after the Civil War, these antebellum statutes were for blacks alone. One example of the increasing fear of armed blacks is the 1834 change to the Tennessee Constitution, where Article XI, 26 of the 1796 Tennessee Constitution was revised from: "That the freemen of this State have a right to keep and to bear arms for their common defence," to: "That the free white men of this State have a right to keep and to bear arms for their common defence." Other decisions during the antebellum period were unambiguous about the importance of race.

And lest we forget:

Or as Canadian libertarian Tim Moen puts it, "I want gay people to be able to protect their marijuana plants with guns."

Granted, the modern LGBTQ "movement" is an invention of the left, and as such it's on board with the full slate of lefty policies including gun-control and/or confiscation. But the only anti-gun movement in this country "centuries ago," as Hogg asserts, wasn't black, it wasn't brown, it wasn't indigenous, it wasn't LGBTQ, it wasn't female, and it wasn't non-binary. The anti-gun movement centuries ago was put in its proper place nearly 250 years ago at the Battles of Lexington and Concord, and it consisted of a bunch of pasty white English-speaking males with oppression on their minds.

Just like David Hogg.