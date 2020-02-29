Give Up the Funk: Bernie Isn’t Going To Be President
I have to admit to being in a deep funk earlier this week after having the sleep-stealing thought: What if Bernie Sanders actually won? Not just the nomination, but the White House, too.
A much more moderate Democrat, Harry Truman, nearly drafted into the Army the entire steel industry’s labor force, just to settle a strike which was impacting industrial production during the Korean War. Lord only knows what wild orders Sanders would issue to “save” the environment. A national emergency to ban fracking? An EPA ruling against gasoline engines displacing more than two liters? Mandatory No-Pants Thursdays? The mind reels.
It's easy to laugh at Sanders, to minimize or even completely discount his chances of being sworn in on January 20, 2021, as America's 46th president. (Just typing those words was almost enough to send me right back into that funk.) He's your crazy/angry old uncle, he's an old-school Trotskyite Americans would never elect, he brushes his hair with a balloon. Everything about Sanders -- from his promises to shut down entire industries while going on an unprecedented spending spree and threatening to make everything compulsory that isn't forbidden, all the way down to his personal demeanor -- are all gut-bustingly laughable.
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/give-up-the-funk-bernie-isnt-going-to-be-president/