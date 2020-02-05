Donald Trump and the Dog That Didn't Bark

I like red meat. I like red meat a lot. I like a seared ribeye, crispy on the outside and still cool in the middle. I like to grill a burger, and mine are so good -- the secret is a cast-iron grate over a charcoal grill -- that my kids complain that the burgers they get in restaurants just don't compare. Every few weeks I fire up the smoker and turn six pounds of red meat into a couple of pounds of jerky. I like my wife's beef stew on a snowy night, and I like to take a skirt steak and some peppers to make a spicy chili in the summer.

I like red meat in a campaign speech, too. Give me a politician who knows what he believes, knows his crowd, and knows how to put the two together to send spirits soaring. The whole "Go us!/Boo them!" thing is a lot of fun during the heat of a campaign, and I wouldn't trade it for anything.

The State of the Union Address is a curious thing. It's a political speech held in a (supposedly, anyway) non-partisan setting. The president has a great opportunity to rally the troops, but he's also speaking to attendees of both parties and, more importantly, to the entire nation.