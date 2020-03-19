Deregulation: It'll Cure What Ails Ya
"Get the hell out of my way!" --John Galt, Atlas Shrugged
When Franklin Delano Roosevelt came into office pledging to end the Great Depression, he and Congress simmered up a party-size bowl of alphabet soup agencies to micromanage the business, wages, prices, and employment. The result? A couple of left-leaning UCLA economists were forced to conclude that FDR's New Deal actually lengthened the Great Depression by seven years. That's seven extra years of double-digit unemployment. Seven extra years of soup lines. Seven extra years of the shame and embarrassment of not being able to find honest work.
After their four-year study Harold L. Cole and Lee E. Ohanian concluded:
https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/deregulation-itll-cure-what-ails-ya/