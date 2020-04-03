Debt Takes a Holiday
How far will $1,200 take you? How much can you do for your kid with $500? By the time you take care of the mortgage or the rent, the car payment, and whatever it is you need to pay on your credit cards, the stingy "stimulus" from Congress won't do very much for most families. If the reports are true, you and yours will have to wait at least two weeks for the money to arrive, but maybe much longer. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that many Americans can expect to see their one-time stimulus checks show up in their bank accounts in about two weeks -- but that's only for people who already have direct deposit set up with the IRS. Mnuchin said physical checks will start going out "in weeks," but that's as specific as he got. That's not much relief for anxious Americans looking at the unpaid bills stacking up.
But what to do? There's a pandemic for which we have far too few testing kits, and until we are able to test tens of millions more people, government at all levels is going to continue relying on mandatory shut-ins to stem the rate of infection. I don't like it, but that's the way the political situation is.
We can't move. But with all those debts we've accumulated, we have to move.
