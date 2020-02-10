Coronavirus, Xi Jinping, and the Mandate of Heaven
"They're starving back in China so finish what you got." — John Lennon, "Nobody Told Me.
"Clean your plate; there are children starving in China" might have seemed like a non-sequitur to a Western kid staring at an unwanted plate of liver and onions. Maybe those Chinese kids were starving because their parents gave them liver and onions, too. But it was also enough of a trope to those growing up in the '50s, '60s, and '70s, that John Lennon could plug it into the lyric of a popular song and no one batted an eye.
It's been a long time now since starving children were a problem in China, and millions of them are too fat for military service. If anything, China is producing too few children of any size to keep the country's bulging retirement-age cohort in the lifestyle to which 21st-century China has become so quickly accustomed. That's what Mark Steyn means when he says that "China will grow old before it gets rich." Beijing sits on a demographic time bomb, as the One-Child Policy has worked so well that Chinese are still following it even after it was repealed.
