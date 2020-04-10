Communist China and the Democrats: How Close Are They?
We've had investigations into President Donald Trump's alleged dealings with the Kremlin, and came up with naught. Then there was the impeachment over his alleged dealings with Ukraine, and again there was a lot of sound and fury but nothing significant. Now that he's the Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee, isn't it time we looked into Joe Biden's ties to the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing?
For that matter, maybe we need to cast a wider net and look at more Democrats than just Biden.
But before we get into all that, a quick reminder from Don Trump, Jr that "China owns the Bidens."
