Communist China and the Democrats: How Close Are They?

We've had investigations into President Donald Trump's alleged dealings with the Kremlin, and came up with naught. Then there was the impeachment over his alleged dealings with Ukraine, and again there was a lot of sound and fury but nothing significant. Now that he's the Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee, isn't it time we looked into Joe Biden's ties to the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing?

For that matter, maybe we need to cast a wider net and look at more Democrats than just Biden.

But before we get into all that, a quick reminder from Don Trump, Jr that "China owns the Bidens."

After Hunter Biden took $1,500,000,000 from the Chinese govt (which translates to roughly $30 Million A YEAR in fees alone to the Biden family, I’m sure Joe (who can’t remember where he is most days) will be incredibly tough on China. ??



China owns the Bidens. https://t.co/tVRO1aojbI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 10, 2020

The Biden family's ties to China aren't a matter of forced conjecture like Russiagate. That chain of logic, if you can call it that, was: "Russia has a lot of Twitter bots and bought a couple hundred grand worth of Facebook ads, and Trump beat Hillary when it was her turn, therefore Trump is a Russian stooge." As that embedded NBC News report from October reminds us, in 2013 sitting Vice President Joe Biden took his son Hunter on board Air Force Two with him to China, and Hunter came back with a sweet equity fund deal worth 1.5 billion dollars. That's a One and a Five followed by eight Zeroes.

I'm guessing it would take a lot before the Bidens would risk upsetting that particularly valuable applecart.

In a piece earlier this week looking at a potential Biden Administration's foreign policy, Tom Rogan wrote:

On China, Biden has slowly adopted a more hawkish tone. This has included condemning Chinese trade practices and the communist regime's undermining of stability and sovereignty in the South China Sea. But one challenge for Biden, at least in presenting himself as a more credible negotiator for American interests than President Trump, is his record under the Obama administration. After all, its support for the Trans-Pacific Partnership aside, which Biden may seek to rejoin, Team Obama's policy toward China was centered around concessions and tolerance for Chinese excesses against U.S. interests.

Biden might be saying more hawkish things, but his first instinct back in February was to accuse Trump of "fearmongering" and "xenophobia" for his travel ban with China. Recently, Biden now claims he never said those things and that he actually agrees with Trump on the travel ban, but if he really wants to prove that he's turned into some kind of hawk on Communist China, maybe Joe ought to have Hunter divest his interests there.

Until then, I ain't buying "Hawky Joe" because those family interests run deep. A new Trump campaign ad shows just how deep:

Despite his relative lack of private equity experience, Hunter landed a prominent role with the new company. Under the terms of the original deal, Rosemont Seneca, Hunter’s firm, shared a 30% stake in BHR with the Thornton Group, which was run by James Bulger, the son of longtime Massachusetts state Senate President Billy Bulger. Hunter and Bulger joined the board, along with Devon Archer, Hunter’s longtime business partner. Archer would also serve as vice chairman of the fund’s investment committee. The value of these partnerships to BHR is clear. Its own website boasts: "BHR, with its unique mixed ownership, combines the resources and platforms of China’s largest financial institutions … and the networks and know-how of our U.S.-based investment fund and advisory firm shareholders."

That's some boast. I'd rather hear the Biden's boast about how they've financially disengaged from America's chief geopolitical/economic/public-health rival.

But it isn't just Biden. The Democrats' knee-jerk response to all things China has been to side with Beijing if they think it will hurt Trump. Jesse Watters noted last week that "Not too long ago, Cuomo was saying go eat out in New York City. [Bill] de Blasio had all of the schools open. Nancy Pelosi said bring your friends to Chinatown and go to the bars." As recently as March 11, just as the scope of the coronavirus pandemic was understood, Washington Democrats were attempting stunts like this one:

While Trump has implemented travel bans on China and Iran — two of the most coronavirus-affected nations in the world — House Democrats are looking to roll back the president’s authority to enact travel bans from regions of the world. The "No Ban Act," introduced by Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) and co-sponsored by 219 House Democrats, would have prevented Trump from immediately implementing a travel ban on China once the outbreak of the coronavirus spread past its origins of Wuhan. Instead, the No Ban Act would have allowed travelers from Wuhan to continue to arrive in the U.S. while the president received guidance from Congress.

What "guidance" might that have been? "Toe the line," maybe. Or "Bend the knee."

It's impossible to tell from here if the Dems are actually in Beijing's pocket, but their every initial reaction, when China is involved, is enough to warrant a closer, official look. Until then, the absolutely nicest thing you could say about today's Democratic party is that they might not be in league with Beijing, but they're certainly more anti-Trump than they are pro-America.

Considering our growing rivalry with China, and the damage the Wuhan coronavirus -- that's a city in China ruled by Chinese Communists where the Chinese-sourced Sino-virus came from -- has caused to our public health and our economy, the issue is too important to ignore. It's past time for the Department of Justice to investigate various Democrats, and maybe the national party as a whole, under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and the Lobbying Disclosure Act.

Maybe, like with Russiagate, there's no there there. But the American people deserve to know the full extent, if any, of DNC complicity with Beijing. And, if we're being brutally honest here, the Dems deserve some very public payback after their shampeachment stunt.

Bring. It. On.