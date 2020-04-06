China: Mobster Government, Mobster Tactics

The Trump administration is reportedly looking at taking legal action against the Chinese Communist government over hoarding personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 respirators, booties, gloves, and other supplies. Ebony Bowden and Bruce Golding report for the New York Post that Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to Trump’s re-election campaign, said: “In criminal law, compare this to the levels that we have for murder."

She's talking about China's refusal to allow 3M -- an American company with factories in China -- to export their own goods back to the U.S. and to sell them only to China. “People are dying, Ellis told the Post. "When you have intentional, cold-blooded, premeditated action like you have with China, this would be considered first-degree murder."

Beijing apparently paid 3M the wholesale cost of their goods but like any mobster insisted that 3M be allowed to sell to no one else. This came around the same time China was gobbling up global supplies of PPE goods while keeping secret from the rest of the world just how bad the Wuhan virus outbreak really was. An unnamed official in the Post report said that China is trying to "corner the world market" on protective goods at a time when the world needs them most.