Biden Campaign Stuck in Neutral While Two More Scandals Erupt
I am the Captain America of reporting the bad news about Joe Biden: I can do this all day.
The very latest news comes from the Washington Free Beacon, where Yuichiro Kakutani reports that one of Biden's "closest labor allies inappropriately siphoned nearly $1 million from a union pension fund." Kakutani writes that "Harold Schaitberger [really???], the president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), which represents more than 300,000 firefighters, is facing accusations of corruption and gross financial malpractice from his closest deputies." In April of last year, Shaitberger ordered the IAFF to endorse Biden, the first nationwide workers union to do so. Finally, the Beacon says, Shaitberger's union gave "$5,000 to Biden's campaign in 2019 and spent nearly $75,000 in outside spending to support his candidacy." That's a lot of union dues pushed to a particular candidate by an (allegedly!) very shady leader who is believed to have lifted nearly $900,000 from his workers' pension fund.
