Bernie Sanders Wants to Tank Your Retirement Portfolio

"We're taking on Wall Street and I know they were getting very nervous, and the stock market went up this morning because they thought that Biden did well."

Really. He said that. Like it's a bad thing.

Here's the clip:

Sen. Bernie Sanders: "We're taking on Wall Street and I know they were getting very nervous, and the stock market went up this morning because they thought that Biden did well." pic.twitter.com/Ygr3ScjEWV — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2020

What I take away from that is that Bernie Sanders wants to be the guy who tanks the stock market. With it, he'd take your 401(k) and/or your IRA -- and any plans you might have had about not being completely dependent on Social Security during your retirement.

The irony is: How's Bernie going to raid your savings to pay for Medicare and Every Other Damn Thing for All after he's reduced its value to rubble?

It's hard to create wealth. It's easy to destroy it.

If Sanders were elected, America would have it's first president committed to trying to talk the stock market downhttps://t.co/oNIgoWEQia — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 4, 2020

Venezuela used to be one of the richest countries in the world, on a per-capita basis. Its economy was diverse before socialist Hugo Chavez got himself elected, and not wholly reliant on the oil industry. Now it is wholly reliant on the oil industry -- even socialists need time to destroy the relatively simple process of energy and mineral extraction -- at a time when oil prices are in decline. The country has shown some bright spots lately, but only to the extent that Chavez successor Nicolas Maduro is finally taking his boot off the economy's neck, and allowing the people to indulge in a little capitalism.

Once it become clear that Comrade Sanders wasn't going to be the winner for Super Tuesday, the stock market "miraculously" went up. It's almost like it had nothing to do with investors being scared of the coronavirus but were instead scared of a marxist... https://t.co/bAidjXN4Km — Zia Marie ??? (@ZiaDeplorable) March 4, 2020

That's why markets are breathing a "giant sigh of relief," as Charles Payne told Fox News earlier today after Sanders got whooped by Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. Payne was putting it lightly. Jonathan Garber reported just minutes ago that the "Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 1,173 points, the second-best point gain ever or 4 percent." The first-biggest point gain ever was on Monday -- the first trading day after Biden whooped Bernie in South Carolina.

Are you seeing a trend here?

It isn't just Sanders, of course. His Bernie Bros are all on board with the Bern It All Down mentality.

Senator, you need to use what happened in the stock market to prove your point. Use it against Biden. It proves that big corporations especially the pharmaceuticals and healthcare want him to win. — Felix Aranegui (@FAranegui) March 4, 2020

Those are the big corporations -- smaller ones, too -- you or your mutual funds rely on to generate gains. Not just you: me, the old couple next door, the working mom socking away everything she can to provide a better life for her kids.

If Puritanism is "the haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy," then Socialism is the haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be making money."

If we look at the broader picture, socialists are the new Puritans. From the stock market to the gig economy to the entertainment industry to... well... pretty much everything else, socialists want to tell you what to do.

Sure, Sanders is a "democratic" socialist, but there's nothing democratic -- not in the American sense of the word -- in bossing everyone around. Issues and Insights wrote today: “The inescapable fact is that socialism cannot be implemented without authoritarian action, even if it’s supposedly a ‘democratic socialism,’ in which majorities decide how life is to be arranged. Even a ‘soft’ authoritarianism, a ‘democratic’ mob rule that rejects the views of his ‘revolutionary’ staffers, will grow into a malignancy.”

"Malignant" is exactly the right word for an American presidential contender who curses your financial independence from his schemes and celebrates your losses.