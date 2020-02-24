Bern It Down: When Everyone Is the Candidate to Stop Sanders, No One Is
Two days later and we still don't have quite all the returns in from Nevada but the result is clear: Bernie Sanders (D-USSR) is the candidate to beat. Also revealed? That the candidate to beat the candidate to beat is all six of the beaten candidates. Can you beat that?
Before we get to that, a quick rundown of the numbers followed by some mock empathy for Loathsome Joe Biden.
The Nevada caucuses had six real contenders, plus the Mayor Who Wasn't There. Mini Mike started late and is sitting out everything until Super Tuesday on March 3. In that crowded field, Sanders just better than 40% of the vote, more than double the next-closest contender, Biden at 19%. Pete Buttigieg came in about a point-and-a-half behind Loathsome Joe, followed by Liz Warren at 11.5%, Amy Klobuchar at 7%, and Tom Steyer at a mere 4%.
