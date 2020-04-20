April 19, 1775: The Day America Was Born

As the sun rose on Lexington, Massachusetts, 77 Colonial militiamen took the field against 400 crack British troops operating under secret orders to seize the colonists' weapons and supplies. Badly outnumbered and with eight dead after the first exchange of fire, the militiamen fell back to await reinforcement. And the reinforcements -- they came. While the Brits marched on to Concord, militiamen from the surrounding towns and countryside rushed in with their weapons. At Concord's North Bridge just a few hours after Lexington, about 400 Colonial militiamen caught a detachment of 100 Redcoats, forcing them back. Given what was supposed to be an easy task, the Brits were caught off guard due to surprisingly good Colonial intelligence about their intentions, and the fierce resistance of the militia. The Redcoats retreated first to Boston, then to Charlestown. At the end of the day, nearly 4,000 militiamen had faced down 1,500 regular British troops. The colonists suffered 49 killed, another 39 wounded, and five went missing. The Brits had 73 killed, 174 wounded, and 53 who went missing in their retreat.

While it wouldn't become official until July 4, 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was made public, April 19, 1775, is in my mind the day America was born. Like any birth, it was messy, bloody, and resulted in a life of tremendous potential.

The first battle of what would quickly grow into the Revolutionary War between Great Britain and her 13 rebellious North American colonies was years in the making. The Seven Years War had ended a dozen years before shots were exchanged in Lexington, and King & Parliament were determined to get the colonies to pay their "fair share" of Britain's war debts.