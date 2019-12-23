Ain't No Sunshine: Seattle Copes with Darkest Day on Record

When you think of solar power, the last thing you think of is Seattle. If it "never rains in California," then it seemingly never stops in America's northwest. Would you like a little fog with your drizzle? They have plenty to spare.

Have you ever lived in the Pacific Northwest? I spent four years behind the Redwood Curtain in little Eureka, Calif., and working in littler Arcata just up Highway 101. I was doing morning radio at the time, and every single day I swear to you I recited the same weather forecast: "Morning fog, burning off around noontime. Highs in the mid-50s with a chance of afternoon showers."

It did vary some. When the weather was really wacky I might say something like: "Morning showers followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-60s." Or maybe, "Fog so thick you can surf the Arcata Plaza." One time I think I almost got fired after describing our third straight week of fog and drizzle and zero sunshine as, "It's another real wrist-slasher out there today."