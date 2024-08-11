MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:15 PM on August 11, 2024

I haven't caught up with Kruiser yet, but I did just enjoy a low-key weekend — maybe the last one of those until the election madness is over. Went out with friends on Friday, smoked ribs on Saturday, smoked jerky on Sunday, and with only some light chores in between. We've got to enjoy these little breaks while we can.

But that means I'm rested and ready to go for today's show, and I know Kruiser is, too.

So let's do this, shall we?

See you then — can't wait.

