Video

Pittsburgh Store Selling Steelers Gear Facing Boycott, Fan Anger

By Stephen Kruiser 2017-09-26T16:50:01
chat comments

The millionaire players and billionaire owners in the NFL who fancy themselves the consciences of America aren't really thinking big picture. There are people who aren't fabulously wealthy who have to deal with alienated fans. This owner of a Pittsburgh sports store says the problems started Monday morning, after the Steelers embarrassed themselves both on and off the field. Fan anger may not last forever, but it is very real at the moment and the league is ignoring it.

See which member of Congress took a knee on the House floor:

 

https://pjmedia.com/video/pittsburgh-store-selling-steelers-gear-facing-boycott-fan-anger/

