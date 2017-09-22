Oh, the Silliness of Hillary's Book Tour!

As always, the mainstream media was too agog over Hillary Clinton to actually ask her anything real. They did, however, get a chance to show her a video of cute pandas, ask her if she prefers showers or baths, hint at whether she shaves (her nether regions?) and talk about alcohol. Stephen Colbert even drank a glass of chardonnay with her! All the other stuff is plain silly, but if it had been a Republican pol drinking — or discussing drinking all this alcohol — the same media personalities would have been musing that he/she had an alcohol problem.

Seriously though, how about an interview that's not just a puff piece?