Video

Nancy Pelosi Waxes Nostalgic for...Mitt Romney

By Stephen Kruiser 2017-10-20T21:00:32
chat comments

One of the oddest aspects of the Trump era is that Democrats in Washington and the media often find themselves wistfully remembering George W. Bush and Mitt Romney. Here, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is experiencing "Romnesia" during a speech.

Let us remember that these same Democrats in 2012 were portraying Romney as high school bully and animal abuser who gave a woman cancer. Which, by the way, is exactly how they would be talking about him if he were still relevant to the political conversation.

https://pjmedia.com/video/nancy-pelosi-waxes-nostalgic-mitt-romney/

