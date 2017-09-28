send
Video

Julian Assange Says He Will Provide Evidence Russia Narrative Is False in Exchange for Pardon

By Debra Heine 2017-09-28T18:20:59
chat comments

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has offered to provide evidence that the Russian collusion narrative is false in exchange for a pardon from President Trump.

The president, apparently, has not yet gotten the message. On Saturday, President Trump told reporters that he has "never heard" of Assange's offer to make a deal.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) told The Daily Caller that Trump is being blocked from knowing about the potential deal with Assange. “I think the president’s answer indicates that there is a wall around him that is being created by people who do not want to expose this fraud that there was collusion between our intelligence community and the leaders of the Democratic Party,” Rohrabacher said.

Report: Wikileaks Turned Down Leaks About Russian Government During Campaign

"The congressman spoke to chief of staff John Kelly two weeks ago about the potential deal with Assange," The Daily Caller reported. "The Wall Street Journal reported that Kelly told Rohrabacher to bring the information to the intelligence community."

“This would have to be a cooperative effort between his own staff and the leadership in the intelligence communities to try to prevent the president from making the decision as to whether or not he wants to take the steps necessary to expose this horrendous lie that was shoved down the American people’s throats so incredibly earlier this year,” Rohrabacher said.

Rohrabacher called the collusion narrative "a massive propaganda campaign" and "historic con job" meant to conceal the ideological conspiracy between the intelligence community and the Democrat party.

More in the video below:

https://pjmedia.com/video/julian-assange-says-will-provide-evidence-russia-narrative-false-exchange-pardon/

