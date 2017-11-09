Former Asst. FBI Director: Clinton Crimes 20 Times Bigger than Watergate

Former Assistant FBI Director James Kallstrom unloaded on James Comey, Robert Mueller, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama Thursday, charging that major crimes "20 times bigger than Watergate" are being swept under the rug while Attorney General Jeff Sessions "is in a coma."

Appearing on Fox News' Varney & Co., Kallstrom told the host that it "was obvious to anybody that knows anything" that former President Barack Obama was not going to let James Comey indict Clinton.

"It turns out -- unfortunately -- he was a political hack," Kallstrom said flatly. "I think he maybe started out in an honorable way. His opinion of himself is sky high -- just an unbelievable guy with just an arrogance about him…. It got him in trouble because I think he thought he was Superman and he found out that he wasn’t."

Kallstrom blamed the Clintons for Comey's descent into hackery.

"The dogs are always going to bite your heels when you’re dealing with the Clintons," he explained. "Look how long the public, the American people have been dealing with the crime syndicate known as the Clinton Foundation… just look at what's in the public domain. The Clintons have been taking advantage of their stations in life for so long."

"Back in '95, '96 -- somewhere around there -- Bill Clinton let our guidance technology for our ICBM missiles go to China. Things like this that are very devastating," he pointed out.

And then a few years down the road, "we sell 20 percent of our uranium," Kalstrom added, referencing the corrupt Uranium One deal that routed millions of Russian dollars to the Clinton Foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on the federal government’s Committee on Foreign Investment.

Kallstrom also questioned why Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was appointed to his position.

"What does he do as soon as he gets in there? He appoints a special counsel. Who is it? It's Bob Mueller. Roll the tape backwards. Bob Mueller is the FBI director, Rosenstein is the U.S. attorney in Baltimore prosecuting people involved in this case."

Kallstrom charged that Rosenstein was basically put in place at the DOJ by the Democrats, complaining that Sessions was forced to recuse himself while "this huge forest fire is burning up his real estate."

"You don't have to put your brother in there like Kennedy did," he noted. "But put somebody in there that agrees with the policies you're trying to put together. Then Rosenstein throws this hand grenade at you by naming this counsel -- which is B.S. -- and putting Mueller, who has a conflict of interest 20 miles wide, in on the job."

He added, "I don't know if it's a conspiracy, but it sure smells like one."