Another Gulag Christmas in Joe Biden's J6 Jail. Here's How to Help NOW.

Dozens of Jan 6 defendants are spending another Christmas in the Gulag. This is where Joe Biden's "Justice" Department puts away Capitol trespassers as part of his disgraceful, anti-American political purge. It's time to break hundreds of people out of jail—the legal way. You can help, but don't put it off. They need you today.

Advertisement

The former CEO of Overstock.com, Patrick Byrne, will double the legal defense fund for January 6 defendants if contributions to the GiveSendGo account get up to $500 thousand. He's pledged $1 million if they make their goal today.

Byrne is an interesting man. The alleged "conspiracy theorist" -- as that bastion of "truth" Wikipedia calls him, who "spread... conspiracy theories about election fraud to the public," according to Time magazine -- was forced to leave his Overstock top job in 2019, though his concerns were well founded. He left after publicly gaving voice to concerns about the fake Russian collusion narrative the Department of Justice was promulgating at the behest of Hillary Clinton. He was right about that too, of course. The stock went down, though it recovered, but he left so he wouldn't become a distraction. Now he's helping the J6 defendants, some of whom have spent more time in prison awaiting a trial date than those serving a sentence.

It's time to free them all.

Nearly every week since the riot at the U.S. Capitol complex, another person is arrested who walked on federal property on January 6, 2021. If they "stood on a bench" to get a better view of protesters inside the Capitol, they're threatened with arrest or taken into custody. If they're like one of the Proud Boys who shook a barricade, they're arrested. If they're Jake Lang, who faces a dozen charges from that day, some of them violent, they're thrown in prison in hopes we'll all forget.

Advertisement

But Jake Lang isn't going silently. Indeed, he's doing more behind bars than most free people do in a lifetime.

Edward "Jake" Lang has been in and out of at least 13 jails and prisons since he was arrested after the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol complex. He sits in solitary confinement in the federal jail in Washington, D.C. awaiting a trial that has been rescheduled multiple times. His latest trial date is for September 2024.

One of the issues from his case, the novel charge "obstruction of an official proceeding," which gave a felonious veneer to hundreds of misdemeanor cases, will be considered by the U.S. Supreme Court in its next session to determine if the charge was wrongly applied in these cases.

He's started a video platform from inside the walls of the prison. He's done more interviews than practically any other J6er with his limited phone time, and he's started fundraisers to help inmates get money for prison commissary spending for phone calls, food, and toiletries for other prisoners. And he's also spearheading the effort to plus-up the J6 defense fund for others.

Related: Elon Musk Moves to #1 on Joe Biden's Enemies List

Lang was there in the tunnel where J6ers were gassed by cops. This is where Rosanne Boyland was overcome by the gas and, as she struggled to get out, was trampled. Then, when she was on the ground, she was allegedly beaten with a baton by a federal cop. Lang was there begging cops to help get her out and medically treated. Her lifeless body was removed from the Capitol complex, and moments later she was pronounced dead on January 6. Lang was arrested days later and has been locked up on pre-trial detention ever since. Read that again: ever since. It will be three years in just a few days.

Advertisement

The feds say Jake was no angel that day. He was charged with more than a dozen charges including civil disorder, assaulting or impeding a police officer using a dangerous weapon (a bat or stick), disorderly conduct, being in a restricted building, and the one charge that has created felons out of misdemeanants, the grandaddy of them all: obstruction of an official proceeding.

He and other J6ers have served their time. We don't need to go down the list of other Capitol protests where there have been no consequences to make the case that J6ers have been differently under the law. That's wrong and un-American.

Give what little is left after paying for Joe's Bidenomics and give to the J6 defense fund to make another Gulag Christmas a bit more bearable.

If after that you have a few more dollars please support PJ Media. Jake and the J6ers aren't the only ones being attacked by the left and censorious bad actors on social media platforms and the government. Yes, I said it.

We're giving you a screaming Christmas deal. Ho! Ho! Ho! Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on an annual membership. That takes the price down to $2/month for a standard VIP membership and $4/month for Gold, which gives you access to all the content at all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir.

Advertisement

Click this link and get started on saving our country, one story at a time.



















