The Left Is Already Ca$hing In on Trump Indictment

There are no coincidences. Soon after Donald Trump became the first former president ever to be indicted, the Left’s fundraising machine was purring. And the New York Times was projecting.

MoveOn.org appeared to be the first out of the gate by offering a “free” “Convict Trump!” sticker via its text service.

You’ll recall that MoveOn was formed to combat Bill Clinton’s “bimbo eruptions” and payoffs to what his aide called “trailer park whores” who accused Hillary’s husband of sexual assault and rape. Clinton’s friends fronted him money — gee, could they be campaign donations? — to stop the bimbroglios. The group’s name was conceived as an admonition to the media to move on already and let the president get back to the business of helping the American people.

To say it’s ironic that this group would be first out of the blocks to fundraise on a payoff of an X-rated bimbo eruption is an understatement.

But here it was.

The group said, without irony, that the indictment is “an important step to try to preserve American democracy and ensure that nobody is above the law.” The group’s fundraising appeal also enthused that “Trump has called for his supporters to ‘protest’ and ‘take back our nation’ employing white-supremacist and antisemitic tropes, potentially provoking waves of far-right violence.”

In an odd fit of projection, New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher noted the interesting timing of the indictment, saying that it “coincides with the end-of-quarter fundraising rush.”

He continued without attribution, “Republicans expect the news to boost the Trump campaign’s financial bottom line during what would already be one of the busiest times for online donations.”

I’m on Trump’s text list too. I didn’t get an appeal but I sure got MoveOn.org’s.

Welcome to the American Gulag, where the sitting president allows his likely opponent in the next elected to be arrested and perp-walked on already declined charges and the Left dare call this banana-republic-move “saving democracy.”

