The List of 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates Just Got MUCH More Interesting

A man who is possibly the most interesting person in politics has just announced the he’s running for president in the GOP 2024 primary.

Financier and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight Tuesday evening.

He’s yet another sharp tech entrepreneur who’s been launched into politics at the right hand of libertarian tech mogul Peter Thiel. Thiel supported Blake Masters in his impressive but losing Arizona U.S. Senate race and the successful candidacy of J.D. Vance in Ohio’s U.S. Senate campaign.

The Financial Times reports that Ramaswamy partners with Thiel on more than politics. Thiel is a partner in Ramaswamy’s Strive Asset Management.

Some observers nevertheless point out that with an estimated net worth of more than $500mn, the former biotech entrepreneur can afford to personally bankroll a political operation, at least in the early stages of the primary contests. Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, founded Roivant Sciences, a SoftBank-backed healthcare company, in 2014.

Ramaswamy is opposed to the current woke fad of the moment — ESG investment. He’s stridently against wokeism and is in favor of meritocracy and limited government.

In a series of tweets, Ramaswamy said “we’ve celebrated our ‘diversity’ so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them.”

In his announcement on Carlson’s program, he said “we need to put merit back in America,” called affirmative action “a national cancer” that divides people, and called climate culture a national religion.

America’s strength is not our diversity but the ideals that unify us across our differences. Merit. Free speech. Truth. Accountability. I believe deep in my bones these ideals still exist, and I am running for President to revive them.https://t.co/LcDB04ihNQ pic.twitter.com/ijVRyawQPZ — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

He said on a Twitter thread that he can be a change agent. The 37-year-old tech entrepreneur said in one post that he would impose an “8-year sunset clauses for bureaucrats. Make political expression a civil right. Ban addictive social media under age 16. Declare independence from CCP [Chinese Communist party]. Embrace fossil fuels & nuclear. Decimate drug cartels. Do it without apology. He added: “And that’s just as much as would fit in a single tweet. Tons more to come.”

Eliminate affirmative action. Dismantle climate religion. 8-year limits for federal bureaucrats. Shut down worthless federal agencies. Declare Total Independence from China. Annihilate the drug cartels. Make political expression a civil right. No CBDCs. Revive merit & excellence. pic.twitter.com/BnYcIBjxYr — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

Ramaswamy has thought through his ideas on the pages of the multiple books he’s written. He’s the author of Nation of Victims and Woke Inc.